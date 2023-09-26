Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) vs. X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi HC Capital and X Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi HC Capital N/A N/A N/A $88.45 0.16 X Financial $516.58 million 0.39 $117.73 million $3.17 1.32

Profitability

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi HC Capital. Mitsubishi HC Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Mitsubishi HC Capital and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi HC Capital N/A N/A N/A X Financial 27.89% 22.98% 12.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mitsubishi HC Capital and X Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi HC Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

X Financial beats Mitsubishi HC Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and other financing activities in Japan, North America, Europe, the Middle and Near East, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through Customer Solutions, Global Business, Environment, Energy & Infrastructure, Aviation, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company engages in the leasing, management, and development of real estate; rental and leasing; medical equipment; management of fund to support management specializing in the medical and long-term care fields; purchases and sell used goods; and auto leasing services. It offers investment in environment and energy-related companies; renewable energy and infrastructure business; operation and asset management of renewable energy business; and wind power generation. In addition, it offers aircraft leasing and aircraft engine leasing; ship finance; marine container and railway freight car leasing; real estate securitization finance; investment in mobility-related companies; and asset management services. Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

