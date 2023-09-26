Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

MCRI stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 9,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $644,805.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 986,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,991,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,443. 24.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

