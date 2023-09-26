Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $553.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $553.46.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

MPWR opened at $453.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.12. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $44,126,502 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

