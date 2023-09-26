MRA Advisory Group Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

MRA Advisory Group raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,468 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PHT opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

