Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 530 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,598 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.08 and a 200 day moving average of $126.89.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

