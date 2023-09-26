Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

