National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortis Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.
Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion.
Fortis Price Performance
TSE FTS opened at C$53.95 on Monday. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.45 and a 12 month high of C$62.00. The stock has a market cap of C$26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31.
Fortis Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.35%.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
