National Research Co. (NRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 13th

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

National Research has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

National Research Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NRC opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. National Research has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $47.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of National Research by 675.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of National Research by 154.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research by 147.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of National Research by 150.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

