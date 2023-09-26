New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,400 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EW opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $94.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $14,301,522 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

