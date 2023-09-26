New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,400 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,558 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.45.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

