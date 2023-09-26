New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 200 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $501.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $473.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. Humana’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.53.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

