New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $511.57 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $568.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.01 and its 200-day moving average is $500.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.64.

View Our Latest Report on DECK

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.