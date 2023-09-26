New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.12 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after purchasing an additional 782,517 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,833 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $231.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.