New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.24 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $289.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

