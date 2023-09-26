New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Equinix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,607,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 14.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 170.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $733.35 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $775.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $747.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.