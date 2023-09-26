NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 788.00 and a beta of 0.99.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 197.9% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $498,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 747,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

See Also

