NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.07.

NYSE:NKE opened at $90.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average of $111.73. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

