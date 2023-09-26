NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

NKE stock opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

