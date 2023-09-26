Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.17.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Nordson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $224.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.34. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $253.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.