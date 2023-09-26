Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $408.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 33.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $188,602,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

