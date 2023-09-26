Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $408.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,341,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,020,000 after purchasing an additional 886,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,248 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,280,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

