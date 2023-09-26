Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 1.4 %

Nucor stock opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.