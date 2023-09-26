Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBDFree Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

