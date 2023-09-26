Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 537 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $246.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $783.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

