ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Further Reading

