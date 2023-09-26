Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $69.88 Average PT from Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.