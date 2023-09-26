ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,704,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after buying an additional 359,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

