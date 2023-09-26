Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.66 and a twelve month high of C$24.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.15.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$60.50 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6016376 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.54.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

