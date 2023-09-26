Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance
Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.66 and a twelve month high of C$24.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.15.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$60.50 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6016376 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Osisko Gold Royalties
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Gold Royalties
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Reasons Unity Software Is Ready to Rally 38%
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 2 Stocks to Benefit from the Aging Population
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is Hanes Worth More than the Sum of Its Parts?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.