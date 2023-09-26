Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

