Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $136.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

PKG stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

