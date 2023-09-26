Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
