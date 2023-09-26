Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $1.45 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $16.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

