Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 2,195 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 110.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $177.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.49 and its 200 day moving average is $182.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

