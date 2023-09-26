Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 2,252 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 74,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in Oracle by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 11,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

Oracle stock opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

