Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 2,252 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 74,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in Oracle by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 11,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle
Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %
Oracle stock opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Reasons Unity Software Is Ready to Rally 38%
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Benefit from the Aging Population
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is Hanes Worth More than the Sum of Its Parts?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.