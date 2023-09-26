Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 828 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,992,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

