Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 20,066 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (BATS:PJUN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 779.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,553,000 after buying an additional 938,933 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 548,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after buying an additional 71,535 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,775,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 338,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 36,330 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Performance

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

