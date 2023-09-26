Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 701 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 119,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,428 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 150,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 26,438 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 279,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

