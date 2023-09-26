Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $689,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Elevance Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $3,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ELV opened at $454.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.92. The company has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

