Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $716,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after buying an additional 3,605,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after buying an additional 2,349,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.64. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

