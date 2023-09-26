Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $775,000 Stock Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USTB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 250,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,072 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.1722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

