Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,030,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

