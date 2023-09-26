Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,866.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

