Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

