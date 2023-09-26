Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 469 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

