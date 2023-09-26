Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $359.61 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.65.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
