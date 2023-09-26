Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.44. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.12 and a 1 year high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

