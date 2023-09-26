Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 708 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $8,972,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.