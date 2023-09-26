Payoneer Global Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Payoneer Global in a research note issued on Friday, September 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 35,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $218,971.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,596.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 577,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 35,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $218,971.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,596.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,234 shares of company stock worth $1,404,906. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.