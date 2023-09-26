PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
