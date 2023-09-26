PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

