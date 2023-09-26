PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 27,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $239.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

